How Cayuga County school musicals are dancing around COVID-19

Kerr also reimagined scenes because of the other reason her cast and crew had to approach "Freaky Friday" differently: They were filming it for a virtual audience. With the camera closer to the stage than any seat in the house, sets were designed with more detail, lighting was adjusted and students were directed by Kerr to emote with their faces more while playing to the auditorium less.

Going from regular face masks to transparent ones made that process gradual, she said with a laugh.

"The actors had to learn to convey emotion with just their eyes and eyebrows peeking above their masks, then when we began working with the clear masks, they had to remember to stay engaged with the lower half of their face as well!" she said. "They had to go against what we've been training them to do for years."

Fall sports being delayed to this spring made balancing the schedules of her students another challenge for Kerr, she said. But she worked closely with the district's coaches to ensure they could participate in both the arts and athletics. So did Moravia High School Drama Club Director Joanna Kufs, whose students will perform "Little Women: The Musical" in person and virtually.