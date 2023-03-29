The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail will continue to celebrate its 40th anniversary with an event from its 35th: CeleBrunch.

Taking place Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2, the event will feature brunch-themed dishes paired with wines at Americana Vineyards, Buttonwood Grove Winery, Cayuga Ridge Estate Winery, Hosmer Winery, Knapp Winery, Lucas Vineyards, Montezuma Winery, Six Eighty Cellars, Six Mile Creek Vineyard, and Thirsty Owl Wine Co.

Participants will also receive additional tastings, a souvenir glass and a digital recipe book with the recipes of all 10 wineries. Dishes will include mixed berry parfait with blueberry waffle sticks, cranberry mousse, French toast casserole and meatball sliders with cheeky monkey oil. Paired wines complement each dish.

The event will be the first this year to bring back the trail's old ticketing style, where participants travel from winery to winery at their own pace instead of following an itinerary.

“We hosted this event for our 35th anniversary and thought it’d be fun and fitting to bring it back for our 40th!” said Katherine Chase, executive director of the wine trail, in a news release. “Brunch has become a popular meal and we wanted to use that food theme as way to keep celebrating that America’s First Wine Trail is turning 40. Plus, who doesn’t love a good mimosa?”

Tickets for CeleBrunch are $75 for singles or $37 for designated drivers.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit cayugawinetrail.com.