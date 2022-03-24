How to support Ukraine in the Cayuga County area: Events, specials, more

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, here are some events and donation opportunities in the Cayuga County area to support the country and its people:

• SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Auburn is coordinating donations to support relief efforts in the country. Donations can be mailed or brought to the church at 136 Washington St., Auburn. The church is also hosting citywide prayer services for Ukraine at 6 each evening, and is open for prayer from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more information, including other means of donating, call (315) 252-5573 or visit facebook.com/peterpaulucc.

• A special Mass for the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, at St. Hyacinth Church, 61 Pulaski St., Auburn. It will take place in union with Pope Francis celebrating Mass at St. Peter's Basilica and consecrating Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, and in union with Bishop Salvatore Matano celebrating Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral. For more information, call (315) 252-9545.

• First Presbyterian Church in Auburn will host a self-serve buffet luncheon to support Ukraine during its bimonthly Creative Arts Market from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the church, 112 South St., Auburn. The luncheon includes soups, salads, breads, herb roast turkey, barbecue pulled pork, potatoes, stuffing, baked pasta and more for takeout or dining in. All donations will go to Mission to the World to provide food, transportation, shelter and medical aid to Ukrainians. For more information, visit auburnfirst.org or facebook.com/firstpresauburn.

• Moondog's Lounge in downtown Auburn will host a Humanitarian Aid for the Ukraine musical benefit from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 27. The event will feature music by The Light, Moe Bauso and The Lunch Ladies, with pizza and snacks by Angelo's, a cash bar, 50/50s and a raffle. Admission is $10 per seat, and proceeds will go to SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church's Ukraine aid fund. The venue is located at 24 State St., Auburn. For more information, visit linktr.ee/razomforukraine.

• Knights of Columbus Council No. 207 in Auburn has created a Ukraine Solidarity Fund. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the council at 47 Market St., Auburn, and should have "support Ukraine" in the memo. For more information, contact the council at (315) 253-8722.

• Auto Wash Car Wash, which has a location in Auburn at 226 Grant Ave., will match donations to Ukraine up to a goal of $5,000. There are $1, $3 and $5 donation buttons on the car wash's pay stations. All money raised will be split 50/50 between International Committee of the Red Cross and Baranova27, which provides humanitarian aid and supplies to families and frontline workers in Ukraine. For more information, visit autowashcarwash.com/ukraine.

• Octane Social House in Auburn is offering a Ukrainian relief meal featuring chicken Kyiv, handmade pierogi and fresh asparagus. It is available through Sunday, and 25% of proceeds will assist Ukrainian refugees. For more information, visit facebook.com/octanesocialhouse or call (845) 795-8191.

• Symphoria will present a benefit concert for Ukrainian refugee resettlement in central New York at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, 111 Roberts Ave., Syracuse. It will feature church choirs from Syracuse's Ukrainian community and music written by Ukrainian composers. Donations will be collected by InterFaith Works of CNY to support resettlement. For ticket information, visit experiencesymphoria.org or call (315) 299-5598.

To add an event or donation opportunity to the list, email david.wilcox@lee.net.

Gallery: People rally to support Ukraine on the steps of city hall in Auburn

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

