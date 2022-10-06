'Humanizing history': Port Byron play tells story of escaped slave's settlement there

David Wilcox Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The story of a lesser-known woman who escaped slavery to make her home in Cayuga County will be told on a local stage this weekend.

Eliza, who escaped slavery on Staten Island and eventually settled on Howland Island, will come to life in "The Path to Freedom: The Eliza Story." Written and directed by Joni Lincoln, historian for the town of Conquest, the play will be performed for the first time Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Canal Society of New York State's Samuel Center for Canal History in Port Byron. The play is cosponsored by the Montezuma and Lock 52 historical societies, and funded by grants from Cayuga County Tourism, the state Canal Corporation and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.

Lincoln first learned about Eliza through Cheryl Longyear, historian for the town of Montezuma, who found an 1895 article about her in The Syracuse Herald. The reporter encountered Eliza, last name unknown, at the Cayuga County Poorhouse in Sennett. Eliza came to live there after the death of her husband, and was about 100 at the time of the story, Lincoln told The Citizen. She died the next year.

"(Longyear) said 'Joni, we have to do a play about her,'" Lincoln said. "When I sat down to write it, it almost wrote itself."

Using the 300-word article, Lincoln turned Eliza's story into a play of about 40 minutes. Aside from census data, it is the only source of information the historians could find about her.

The article describes how Eliza first escaped from slavery on a southern-style plantation on Staten Island when she was 19, only to be recaptured and reescape several times. At different points she lived in Syracuse, Mentz, Conquest and Sennett, Lincoln said. At Howland Island, Eliza and her husband developed what she described as a wasteland into a 3,500-acre garden plantation.

Portraying Eliza will be Robin Nowell, a member of the Blackstorytelling League of Rochester. As she reenacts Eliza's interview with the reporter, Nowell makes the words hers, Lincoln said. She experiences what the historian called "mini trances," rocking and singing to herself, at which point the reporter breaks the fourth wall to provide the audience context for her story.

The reporter, whose real name is also unknown, will be portrayed by Port Byron graduate Bryan Rubenau. Lincoln worked with him on the school's theatrical productions, she said.

"We're using this woman's words as quoted in the article as golden," Lincoln said. "Robin is making it all about Eliza."

Lincoln said one of the most surprising parts of Eliza's story was the fact that slavery persisted in New York at the time. Despite emancipation taking effect July 4, 1827, the 1830 census recorded between 35 and 50 slaves remaining statewide. That's the kind of revelation that makes telling stories like Eliza's so important, Lincoln continued. She and Longyear call it "humanizing history."

"It's the stories that make the difference, and so much as we can as historians, we will continue to tell the stories," she said.

If you go WHAT: "The Path to Freedom: The Eliza Story" WHEN: 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 WHERE: Samuel Center for Canal History, 36 Rochester St., Port Byron COST: Free and open to the public INFO: Visit portbyronhistorical.org