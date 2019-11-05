Austin's Female Vocalist of the Year and a husband-and-wife duo that mixes music and humor will come to Auburn Public Theater this weekend.
• First will be SingTrece and Kenneth McLaurin, who will present "Singing Notes & Slinging Jokes" at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. The lead vocalist of local band Stone Cold Miracle, SingTrece has performed at the GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance in Trumansburg and the Cayuga Sound Festival, as well as the Vatican. McLaurin, of North Carolina, has performed at the Kitchen Theatre in Ithaca, including his show "Southern Fried Ithaca" and the company's One-Minute Play Festival. Together, SingTrece and McLaurin fuse their talents into a journey of songs and stories about life, love and laughter, the theater said in a news release. Tickets to the show are $12 in advance, $17 at the door and $10 for student rush.
• At 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, singer-songwriter Gina Chavez will take the stage of the theater. A 12-time Austin Music Award winner and the 2019 Female Vocalist of the Year, Chavez has also performed on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series. With her five-piece band, her music explores the meaning of "Americana" and her Latin roots, and her bilingual songwriting combines cumbia, rumba, soul and more, according to a news release. She most recently released the EP "Lightbeam," a collection of songs about the hardships she and her wife have undergone in order to publicly express their love for each other as Catholic and Latinx women. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $10 for student rush.
For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
WATCH: Gina Chavez Tiny Desk concert