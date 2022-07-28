Image and inspiration: Local band to celebrate first LP at Auburn show

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The cover art for "Mixed Emotions," the debut LP by local band Glass Image, depicts the place where the story of the album plays out.

Stuck in that motel, singer and guitarist Connor VanEpps told The Citizen, the album's protagonist struggles with isolation on first song "Time to Pass." He's waiting for something big to happen, but it's not necessarily going to. The Weedsport native wrote the song in 2018, while himself stuck in a motel room, and the rest of the album takes up residence in that musical headspace.

The next 10 songs, some written as far back as Glass Image's beginnings in 2013, see the protagonist struggle with other emotions before finally coming to terms with them, VanEpps said.

"It's about how they're inherently part of you," he said. "How you need them to identify who you are."

The release of "Mixed Emotions" will be celebrated with a concert Saturday at Auburn Public Theater by VanEpps and his bandmates, guitarist Eric Frank, bassist Alec Barner and drummer Eric Mohan. The first three have been best friends since they were children in Weedsport, and VanEpps met Mohan at Cayuga Community College. The four "connected immediately," the singer said.

One reason for that connection is the number of musical influences the four share. For VanEpps, the major ones include Radiohead, whose career pushing boundaries influenced the directions that Glass Image's alternative rock takes on "Mixed Emotions." The folky sound of "Time to Pass" gives way to what the singer described as a "spaghetti western vibe" on the songs that follow. The oldest one on the album is the Pink Floyd dreamscape of "Find Your Way," while the newest, "Fortress," uses the dystopian anxiety of COVID-19 to raise a wall of sound comparable to Foo Fighters.

If you go WHAT: Glass Image "Mixed Emotions" album release party WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30 WHERE: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn COST: Tickets $12 in advance, $15 the night of the show; album and merchandise will be available for sale INFO: Visit glassimageband.com or follow the band on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @glassimageband

Other major influences on VanEpps are Queens of the Stone Age, for their mixing prowess and commanding stage presence, as well as Nine Inch Nails. The vivid concert production used by the industrial rock icons, heavy on lights and video, inspired Glass Image to add some animations and other visuals to its performance Saturday at Auburn Public Theater, VanEpps said.

The band will also perform Friday, Aug. 13, at Moondog's Lounge in Auburn, and Saturday, Sept. 3, at Al's Wine & Whiskey Lounge in Syracuse. VanEpps hopes to expand the band's reach to Buffalo, Rochester and Albany in the near future. Touring is one of the last traditional ways that musicians can still find success, he said, as the internet continues to disrupt the industry. But he and Glass Image have adapted, running targeted ads on Facebook and Instagram and watching their followings grow as a result. On Spotify, for instance, the band has 1,200 monthly listeners.

"For a band in Auburn, that's pretty good," VanEpps said. "You have to really be on top of social media. It gets really complicated, but we have a good system."

Bolstered by that support, whether it was built online or in person, VanEpps and Glass Image will celebrate the release of "Mixed Emotions" on Saturday with anything but.

"Thank you to the Auburn community, Glass Image supporters, family, friends," he said. "This album is as much for them as it is for us."