In Auburn, canceled state fair deals a blow but also inspires menus

The New York State Fair doesn't just provide Tonzi's Catering Co. with some of its best sales, but also some of its best advertising.
Immediately after the Auburn food truck finishes selling its mac-and-cheese fritters and other items at the fairgrounds, it starts getting inquiries for more business, Mike Tonzi told The Citizen on Wednesday. That's because the food he prepares with his wife, Michelle, has been a hit at the fair's annual Taste NY Food Truck Competition. Tonzi's has won its Judges' Choice and/or People's Choice awards every year since first entering the competition in 2017, beginning with an unprecedented sweep of both awards that year.
So the cancellation of this year's fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt more than one blow to the Auburn food truck. Not only is Tonzi missing out on the business he does there, but the business that leads to. He's also missing out on the experience itself, as the fair and its food truck competition have become a fun, end-of-summer tradition, he said.
"It's weird not to be getting ready for it," he said. "Our whole family looked forward to it, and our friends who helped us out."
As public events go, the fair is the biggest one of the year for Tonzi's. But it's far from the only one to be canceled this year due to COVID-19. The loss of festivals like Majorpalooza and Founder's Day in Auburn, and other events, has added up to a 75% drop in the food truck's business. The number of private events it caters, like weddings and graduation parties, has also decreased.
Recently, though, Tonzi's business has started to recover. Wineries and breweries, now open again, have been calling. With infection rates remaining low in New York, there's also been a burst of private events. And Tonzi has seen a new phenomenon in neighborhoods, where several residents preorder from the menu and the truck parks in one of their driveways for pickup.
Still, Tonzi wishes he and his truck could be at the fairgrounds on Labor Day weekend. And he knows he's not the only one who does. The fair's cancellation affects thousands, he noted, from vendors like him to the farmers and artists who exhibit their work to the employees who set up and monitor the rides and games on the midway.
"Hopefully next year comes back bigger and better, and we can all see our way out of it," Tonzi said. "We look forward to seeing all our friends at the fair again."
