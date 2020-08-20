In Auburn, canceled state fair deals a blow but also inspires menus

Also happening

With the New York State Fair not taking place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some Auburn businesses are filling the void by serving fair-themed menus:

• On Friday and Saturday, Aug. 21 and 22, 3 Leaf Tea at 16 E. Genesee St., Auburn, will serve cotton candy lemonade, matcha lemonade slushies, and caramel and candied apples. Also available will be macarons from Moonflower Macarons, in Auburn, in flavors of wine slushie, fried cream puff and cotton candy. For more information, visit facebook.com/3leaftea.

• Through the end of August, New Hope Mills at 181 York St., Auburn, is serving a menu of fair favorites. They include fruit pancake tacos, a house-made corn dog, lamb gyros and espresso milkshakes. The Auburn food producer and café will also celebrate National Waffle Day on Monday, Aug. 24, with a menu of specialty items, including chocolate turtle, strawberry cheesecake and jalapeño huevos rancheros waffles. For more information, visit facebook.com/newhopemills.