In new Auburn exhibit 'In Person,' pandemic reframes the art

The four artists of "In Person," a new fall exhibit at the Schweinfurth Art Center, didn't set out to create work about COVID-19.
But as center Program Director Davana Robedee visited each of the four artists in their studios before the exhibit, she couldn't help seeing the connections between their work and the current moment.
"The topics they were working on felt really poignant and relevant to our situation," she told The Citizen on Wednesday. "The weight of the past year really reframes the artworks."
The exhibit, which features work by central New York artists Holly Greenburg, John Fitzsimmons, Lacey McKinney and Donalee Peden Wesley, opened Aug. 21 at the Auburn gallery. It's one of three new fall exhibits there, along with "Intention and Perception" by Skaneateles artist Stephen Datz and "All Things Being Blue" by Anna Warfield. All three will be open through Oct. 9.
The artists of "In Person" work mostly in 2D media, Robedee said. In a series titled "Remains," Greenburg paints images of objects left behind by her late husband, such as the lonely apron dangling against a bare white wall in "Prison Blues." According to her artist statement, the objects are "a stand-in for the body itself (and) evoke the palpable absence of their owner."
Robedee believes the series' connection to COVID-19 is just as palpable.
"How many people are coming home to these objects where their loved ones have passed away in the last few years, and are living with these monolithic holes in their lives?" she asked.
The paintings of Fitzsimmons often feature single figures, Robedee said, or repetitions of the same figure to suggest movement. The program director feels that works like "Return," with its forlorn woman subject enveloped in a blanket of ethereal light and shadow, will resonate with those who've experienced isolation in the last year and a half of COVID-19.
Wesley, meanwhile, explores the connection between humans and the environment through her drawings. She's even explored pandemics before, Robedee said, during the swine and bird flu outbreaks of the last decade. "Wet Market," for instance, depicts a man wearing a type of plague doctor mask and sitting on a throne of foliage as birds, apes and goats surround him.
Last, McKinney looks at issues of identity through her works in a variety of media. Collage, she said in her artist statement, "allows me to think about how the body is shaped through social ordering as well as ways in which people take up space in relation to one another and cultural expectations." Those issues, Robedee added, have been brought to the surface by COVID-19.
"Inequalities, issues with women," she said. "They're splitting themselves apart trying to meet all these roles, so the pandemic affected them more than men, especially in their careers."
"In Person" is located in the Schweinfurth's main gallery.
In Gallery Julius is Warfield's "All Things Being Blue," which features word sculpture similar to the artist's public installation in Skaneateles last year, "Sweeping Statement." Warfield, whom Robedee called a "sculptural poet," is the current subject of the CNY Emerging Artist Project, so her work is also featured at the Cayuga Museum of History & Art next door.
The sculpture and paintings of Datz, of Skaneateles, fill the upstairs gallery of the Schweinfurth in "Intention and Perception." Inspired by abstract expressionism, his works include a series called "Siren," consisting of buoy-shaped sculptures in the center of the gallery. There are about 30 of them, Robedee said, so they almost look like an army.
"You have a visceral reaction to the material," she said. "He's a very process-oriented artist, working in terms of his intention and the final perception of this complicated interaction."
