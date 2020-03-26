Inn run by Auburn native is subject of new PBS documentary

An Auburn native will be highlighted in a documentary that will premiere on PBS stations throughout the country on Friday night.

Robert Fasce is the general manager of The Inn at Little Washington, a famous high-end restaurant and inn in the Washington, D.C. region, founded by Chef Patrick O’Connell, known as “the Pope of American Cuisine.” Fasce, a 1985 graduate of Auburn High School, has worked at the Washington, Virginia, inn for about 12 years, including roughly three years as its GM.

PBS stations around the nation, including Syracuse-based WCNY, are scheduled to premier the documentary, called "The Inn at Little Washington: A Delicious Documentary," at 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 27. It will also be available on PBS digital platforms.

Produced by and directed by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Show of Force, the film "intimately explores Chef O’Connell’s ornate world and his magnificent obsession: the double five-star, five-diamond, Michelin-starred restaurant and inn, The Inn at Little Washington," according to a press release for the documentary.