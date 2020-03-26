Inn run by Auburn native is subject of new PBS documentary

An Auburn native will be highlighted in a documentary that will premiere on PBS stations throughout the country on Friday night.
Robert Fasce is the general manager of The Inn at Little Washington, a famous high-end restaurant and inn in the Washington, D.C. region, founded by Chef Patrick O’Connell, known as “the Pope of American Cuisine.” Fasce, a 1985 graduate of Auburn High School, has worked at the Washington, Virginia, inn for about 12 years, including roughly three years as its GM.
PBS stations around the nation, including Syracuse-based WCNY, are scheduled to premier the documentary, called "The Inn at Little Washington: A Delicious Documentary," at 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 27. It will also be available on PBS digital platforms.
Produced by and directed by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Show of Force, the film "intimately explores Chef O’Connell’s ornate world and his magnificent obsession: the double five-star, five-diamond, Michelin-starred restaurant and inn, The Inn at Little Washington," according to a press release for the documentary.
"Long considered one of the greatest dining experiences in America, with the quirkiest cast of characters imaginable, the film follows both the front and back of house as this 'chef’s chef' and his team celebrate their 40th year in business while chasing the ultimate accolade: a third Michelin star. Over the course of one year, the cameras capture it all."
Fasce is the son of Bob and Elaine Swietoniowski. His wife, Sharon, is also a 1985 Auburn graduate. Her parents are Richard and Shelia Wawro.
