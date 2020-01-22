International guitarist returning to Auburn for concert, workshop

Guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto will return to Auburn Public Theater for a performance and workshop this weekend.

The guitarist and composer fuses folk, jazz and world music. Born in Japan, he went to the Berklee College of Music on scholarship in 2000.

He returns to Auburn on the heels of the December release of his album "Window to the World," his first in five years.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Inspired by his tours in those intervening years, the album was recorded in front of a live audience in a small recording studio in Maine.

+2 A glimpse inside a pick-less guitar workshop in Auburn AUBURN — Like a magician with a rabbit, Hiroya Tsukamoto can summon a guitar pick from the c…

The album will be available at Tsukamoto's concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. The workshop will take place at 11 the next morning.

Tickets to the concert are $15 in advance, $20 at the door and $10 for student rush. The workshop costs $30, and advance registration is requested as spots are limited.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0