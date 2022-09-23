'Into the Woods' among four shows in Rev's 2023 season

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Rev Theatre Company has announced its 2023 season of musical theater at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse.

The Auburn-based company will open its 65th season Wednesday, May 31, with "Evita," the Tony Award-winning story of Argentinian icon Eva Duarte with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The show will continue through June 20 and will be followed "Into the Woods," the modern twist on fairy tales with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, from July 5 through July 25.

The season will continue with "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" from Aug. 9 through Aug. 29, and will conclude with the classic "A Chorus Line" Sept. 13 through Oct. 3.

Brett Smock, the company's producing artistic director, made the customary season announcement at the opening of the final show of the 2022 season at the playhouse, "Ain't Misbehavin'."

“To celebrate our 65th anniversary next year, we picked a season of four blockbuster shows with dynamic stories and characters that are also timeless in their relevancy and appeal," Smock said in a statement to The Citizen. "We are excited to grow our subscription series and welcome lots of new patrons of all ages and backgrounds from all over CNY to become part of the REV family."