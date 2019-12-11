As it has done every December since the mid-1990s, Seneca Falls will celebrate its rumored place in holiday movie history this weekend at the village's annual "It's a Wonderful Life" Festival.
Taking place Friday, Dec. 13, through Sunday, Dec. 15, the festival attracts about 15,000 visitors to the Seneca County village. It's based on the widespread belief that Seneca Falls was the inspiration for Bedford Falls, the village setting of Frank Capra's 1946 classic starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed. The festival features appearances by members of the movie's cast, screenings, and more events celebrating "It's a Wonderful Life" and its legacy of compassion.
Here are five highlights of this year's festival:
• 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15: "Merry Christmas, George Bailey!" In this live radio play presented by the Seneca Community Players, actors dressed in '40s costumes perform the story of "It's a Wonderful Life" in front of old-fashioned microphones while sound technicians recreate noises like car motors and shattered glass on stage. Tickets are $8 Thursday and $10 Saturday or Sunday. Performances take place at the Academy Square Auditorium, 12 N. Park St.
• 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13: Launch of new exhibit, "A Powerful Message of Unity, Forgiveness and Love: Reflections on 'It's a Wonderful Life' from Men at San Quentin (1947) and Attica Correctional Facility (2018)." Located at the It's a Wonderful Life Museum, 32 Fall St., the new exhibit will continue to be on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15. It will be on display alongside "Donna Reed: Another Mother for Peace and Their Efforts to Create a Department of Peace and a Secretary of Peace." The museum will also host a quilt raffle during the festival, and draw the winner Sunday night.
• Noon Saturday, Dec. 14: A screening of "The Real Bedford Falls: It's a Wonderful Life." A work in progress, this documentary explores the connections between Seneca Falls and Bedford Falls, as well as small-town life in the village and the excitement generated there by the festival. The screening takes place at Trinity Church, 27 Fall St.
• 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15: Taste of Bedford Falls will showcase the food the village has to offer at the Festival Information Center, 101 Fall St., where tickets are also available.
• 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15: The Bedford Falls Express Train will offer a 90-minute ride with hot beverages and an appearance by Santa. The train leaves from Academy Square, 12 N. Park St., and reservations are required by visiting therealbedfordfalls.com or calling (315) 568-8412.
George Bailey, played by Brian Rohan, yells out "Merry Christmas, Bedford Falls!" at the 2016 "It's a Wonderful Life" Festival in Seneca Falls. With Bailey are, from left, Jack and Katherine King and Earl and Jenet Keller.
The Bailey Kids, l-r, Karolyn Grimes (Zuzu), Carol Coombs (Janie), and Jimmy Hawkins (Tommy) greet each other before the start of their press conference on the first day of the It's A Wonderful Life Festival in Seneca Falls.
The Bailey Kids, l-r, Karolyn Grimes (Zuzu), Carol Coombs (Janie), and Jimmy Hawkins (Tommy) entertains the audience during their press conference on the first day of the It's A Wonderful Life Festival in Seneca Falls.
The "It's A Wonderful Life" Festival in Seneca Falls in 2016.
Mr. Potter's unmistakable wheelchair on the first day of the It's A Wonderful Life Festival in Seneca Falls.
Uncle Billy, played by Craig Simmons, right, playfully finds some money as Violet, played by Maria Coleman, looks on during the It's A Wonderful Life Festival in Seneca Falls.
Mr. Potter, played by Seth Kennedy, gives Bill and Susan Sauers, of Rochester, the business during the It's A Wonderful Life Festival in Seneca Falls.
Bridge Street is also known as George Bailey Lane during the "It's A Wonderful Life" Festival in Seneca Falls.
The truss bridge on Bridge Street is the inspiration for the famous scene in the movie at the It's A wonderful Life Festival in Seneca Falls.
