The Italian Festival will bring a day of food, music and more fun to Owasco Saturday, Aug. 17.
Taking place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the grounds of the Owasco Fire Department, 7174 Owasco Road, the festival will feature Italian and American foods, as well as children's games, music by The Stardusters and Diana Jacobs Band with Next Level Horns, and more. The festival is presented by St. Francis of Assisi Church of SS. Mary & Martha Parish.
Admission is free and open to the public. Bringing chairs is encouraged.
For more information, find the event on Facebook.