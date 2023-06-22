Psychedelic Sushi will play the first Auburn parking garage concert of the summer on Wednesday, June 28.

The jam and rock band, comprised of veterans of the Auburn music scene, plays heavily improvised versions of songs by Phish, the Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin and more. It consists of Dave D'Alberto on bass and vocals, Brian Machold on drums and vocals, Damian Bauso on keyboards, Pat Doyle on guitar, Matt Horseler on guitar and "Flyin'" Brian Dobie on saxophone.

The Rock the Top concert, part of the city's 2023 Summer Concert Series, will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on the roof of the garage on Lincoln Street.

Weekend at Bernie's will play the next Rock the Top concert at the garage on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

There is no cover charge, and food and beverage vendors will be on site.

For more information, visit auburnny.gov.

