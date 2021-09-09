Jazz-influenced quartet to perform at Auburn chapel

The Carol Bryant Quartet will bring its diverse talents to Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn for a concert Sunday, Sept. 12.

Led by Bryant on vocals, the quartet also features Bruce Wood on guitar, Dave Arliss on bass and Steve Orlando on percussion and vocals. Each member of the group has a different background in the study and performance of a variety of musical genres. With a foundation in jazz standards and bossa nova, the quartet also performs jazz-influenced acoustic favorites by Stevie Wonder, James Taylor, Norah Jones, Michael Buble, Sting and more. The quartet also continues to work on new material.

"They believe in songs that tell a story or touch an emotion, and only choose music that they know will speak to the audience," the chapel said in a news release. "They each believe that music is primarily for listeners, not performers, and are dedicated to giving their audience members a sincere, authentic, and personal musical experience each time they play."

The concert begins at 2 p.m. at the chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. Admission is $10 and proceeds support the Community Preservation Committee's care of the historic chapel.

For more information, visit willard-chapel.com.

