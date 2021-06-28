Jesse McCartney coming to New York State Fair stage in September

The New York State Fair is closer to filling out its entertainment lineup following the announcement Monday that Jesse McCartney will be making his fair debut this year.

McCartney, an award-winning singer and actor with hits such as "Beautiful Soule" and "Leavin," will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Chevy Park stage. All of the fair concerts are free with $3 admission.

“Jesse McCartney is an artist of many talents — singing, songwriting, acting and more — and we’re excited to put those talents on display this year. This feels like a perfect Sunday afternoon show and I know fans of pop music will enjoy themselves,” said Troy Waffner, fair director, in a press release.

McCartney joins a lineup of more than 50 acts to be held this year at both Chevy Court near the main entrance and the New York Experience festival grounds, a grassy area at the west end of the fairgrounds.

Other acts coming to the fair include:

• LOCASH, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20

• Nas, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20