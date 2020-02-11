You are the owner of this article.
Joan Jett and The Blackhearts will close 2020 NY State Fair with free concert

Joan Jett

Joan Jett and The Blackhearts will close out the 2020 New York State Fair. 

Joan Jett and The Blackhearts will be the final Chevy Court performers of the 18-day 2020 New York State Fair

The fair announced that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will perform at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, on the Chevy Court stage. The concert is free with admission to the fair. 

Jett has eight platinum and gold albums, nine top 40 singles and formed her own record label, Blackheart. Her hit songs include "Bad Reputation," "Crimson and Clover," "I Hate Myself For Loving You" and "I Love Rock 'N' Roll." 

"Joan Jett is a hero to many women who grew up with her music and an icon for fans of rock 'n' roll," Fair Director Troy Waffner said. "We're proud to have the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band back and we know this is a great way to close out another year of amazing free music."

Jett and The Blackhearts last performed at the fair in 2014. 

The concert is the second free show announced for the 2020 fair. Singer-songwriter Sheena Easton will perform at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2. 

With the fair expanding to 18 days this year, there will be more free concerts. Between Chevy Court and the Experience Stage, which is on the west end of the fairgrounds, there will be nearly four dozen free concerts by national touring acts, according to the fair. 

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

