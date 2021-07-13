Joan Jett set to rock the New York State Fair

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett and her band The Blackhearts will help close out the 2021 New York State Fair.
The singer famous for “I Love Rock 'n' Roll” and “Crimson and Clover” will perform at 1 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival area near the Midway. The fair said in a news release that this will be Jett's fourth appearance at the fair.
“Joan Jett has put on a tremendous show every time she’s been here and I can’t think of a better way to enjoy the final day of the 2021 Fair than to be entertained by one of the all-time greats,” Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a statement.
For the past several weeks, the fair has been announcing its lineup of more than 50 national touring acts scheduled for this year at both Chevy Court near the main entrance and the Chevy Park stage at the New York Experience festival grounds, a grassy area at the west end of the fairgrounds.
The concerts are included with fair general admission of $3.
Other acts announced for the 2021 fair:
• LOCASH, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20
• Nas, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20
• 98 Degrees, 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21
• RATT, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21
• Brothers Osborne, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22
• Jimmy Sturr, 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23
• Bishop Briggs, 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23
• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23
• The Spinners, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24
• Dire Straits Legacy, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24
• Train, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24
• Jameson Rogers, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25
• Russell Dickerson, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25
• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25
• Three Dog Night, 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26
• Bell Biv Devoe, 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26
• Sister Sledge, 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
• Melissa Etheridge, Friday, Aug. 27, at 8 p.m.
• Vixen and Great White, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28
• The Beach Boys, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28
• Noah Cyrus, 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29
• Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29
• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29
• Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, 2 p.m. Monday, Aug 30
• Grandson, 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30
• Justin Moore, 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30
• The Oak Ridge Boys, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31
• Jamey Johnson, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31
• Halestorm, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31
• Sheena Easton, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1
• Blue Oyster Cult, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1
• Nelly, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1
• Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2
• Third Eye Blind, 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2
• Uncle Kracker, 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3
• Blues Traveler, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3
• AJR, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3
• Cold War Kids, 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4
• Jesse McCartney, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5
• The Mavericks (Spanish language show), 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5
• The Mavericks, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5
• Resurrection, a Journey Tribute, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6