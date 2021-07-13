Joan Jett set to rock the New York State Fair

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett and her band The Blackhearts will help close out the 2021 New York State Fair.

The singer famous for “I Love Rock 'n' Roll” and “Crimson and Clover” will perform at 1 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival area near the Midway. The fair said in a news release that this will be Jett's fourth appearance at the fair.

“Joan Jett has put on a tremendous show every time she’s been here and I can’t think of a better way to enjoy the final day of the 2021 Fair than to be entertained by one of the all-time greats,” Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a statement.

For the past several weeks, the fair has been announcing its lineup of more than 50 national touring acts scheduled for this year at both Chevy Court near the main entrance and the Chevy Park stage at the New York Experience festival grounds, a grassy area at the west end of the fairgrounds.

The concerts are included with fair general admission of $3.

Other acts announced for the 2021 fair:

• LOCASH, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20