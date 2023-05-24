Majorpalooza XXVI will bring a weekend of family activities, live music and food to Tinkers Guild in Auburn.

The annual community event supporting local causes will begin with Stefanak Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. May 27.

Free and open to the public, the event will feature a cookout, children's activities, music by Perform 4 Purpose and more.

Majorpalooza XXVI itself will begin at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28.

Performing live at Tinkers will be acoustic solo artist Mike McNabb from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., cover trio Major Keys from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., cover band Between Covers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and longtime rockers Johnny Bender, featuring drummer Sal Giancarelli of Staind, from 8 to 10 p.m. There will also be food by Villano's Street Kitchen.

Tickets to Sunday's event are $20. Tickets are available in advance at Bag O' Nickels Redemption Center, 7259 Owasco Road, Owasco.

Founded by retired Auburn High School school resource officer Chris Major, Majorpalooza has raised money for causes important to local children since beginning in his backyard in 1998.

For more information, visit facebook.com/majorpaloozainc.

