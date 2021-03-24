Jordan biz to celebrate Maple Weekend, but no pancakes

The Citizen staff
Smokey Hollow Maple Syrup in Jordan will celebrate New York State Maple Weekends on Saturday and Sunday, March 27 and 28, but its traditional pancake breakfasts will not return due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Jordan business will host open houses from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, with tours, samples and more. New equipment will be available to view, including a new evaporator and reverse osmosis machine.
Smokey Hollow is located at 8597 Pierce Road in Jordan.
For more information, call (315) 689-9833 or visit smokeyhollowmaplesyrup.com.
