 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jordan biz to celebrate Maple Weekend, but no pancakes
FOOD & DRINK

Jordan biz to celebrate Maple Weekend, but no pancakes

{{featured_button_text}}
Maple

Jay Hotaling serves up pancakes at Smokey Hollow Maple Syrup in Jordan in 2019.

 Glenn Gaston, Special to The Citizen

Smokey Hollow Maple Syrup in Jordan will celebrate New York State Maple Weekends on Saturday and Sunday, March 27 and 28, but its traditional pancake breakfasts will not return due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jordan business will host open houses from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, with tours, samples and more. New equipment will be available to view, including a new evaporator and reverse osmosis machine.

Smokey Hollow is located at 8597 Pierce Road in Jordan.

For more information, call (315) 689-9833 or visit smokeyhollowmaplesyrup.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp Find Shrimp Tails in Their Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News