Jordan Fall Festival, with its famous grease pole and doughnuts, back in 2021

A year ago, with statewide restrictions on public gatherings in place, the Jordan Fall Festival still found a way to serve the community some autumn flavor with a one-day drive-thru event serving up its famous homemade doughnuts.
Those doughnuts are back for this year's event — along with everything else that has made the festival in the western Onondaga County village a central New York destination for more than seven decades.
This year's festival is scheduled to run Friday through Sunday, with the well-known grease pole climb set once again for the final afternoon at the festival grounds on Beaver Street. Two and half days of rides, food, arts and crafts vendors, and live music are also planned.
The grease pole contest, scheduled to start at 1 p.m., brings out teams of people climbing onto each other's shoulders with the goal of reaching the top in the shortest amount of time. With a slippery pole that stands 28 feet tall with a diameter of 18 inches, that proves to be an impossible task for many participants.
The volunteer-organized and volunteer-run Jordan Fall Festival is now in its 75th year, with all proceeds going to local charities. "The festival is entirely managed and run by volunteers, who make it their mission to give back to their community. What an important tradition to participate in!" the festival wrote last week on its Facebook page.
The festival grounds will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Parking and admission are free. Visit jordanfallfestival.com for a complete schedule of events.