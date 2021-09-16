Jordan Fall Festival, with its famous grease pole and doughnuts, back in 2021

A year ago, with statewide restrictions on public gatherings in place, the Jordan Fall Festival still found a way to serve the community some autumn flavor with a one-day drive-thru event serving up its famous homemade doughnuts.

Those doughnuts are back for this year's event — along with everything else that has made the festival in the western Onondaga County village a central New York destination for more than seven decades.

This year's festival is scheduled to run Friday through Sunday, with the well-known grease pole climb set once again for the final afternoon at the festival grounds on Beaver Street. Two and half days of rides, food, arts and crafts vendors, and live music are also planned.

The grease pole contest, scheduled to start at 1 p.m., brings out teams of people climbing onto each other's shoulders with the goal of reaching the top in the shortest amount of time. With a slippery pole that stands 28 feet tall with a diameter of 18 inches, that proves to be an impossible task for many participants.