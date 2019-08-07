Attendees stuffed and non are invited to the annual Teddy Bears' Picnic at noon Saturday, Aug. 10, on the lawn of the Aurora Free Library, 370 Main St., Aurora.
Children of all ages are invited to bring their bears for the annual picnic. Afterword, the bears will receive prizes and Red Tie Variety will perform. The fast-paced comedy show will include juggling tricks with balls, rings and other objects, as well as history and frequently asked questions about juggling.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For more information, call (315) 364-8074 or email aurorafreelibrarycny@gmail.com.