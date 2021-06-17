 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juneteenth celebration at Auburn community center to feature music, food
COMMUNITY

Juneteenth celebration at Auburn community center to feature music, food

{{featured_button_text}}
Irie Jamaican Queen 4

Patrice Henry, right, with assistant Rebecca McLaurin, opened Irie Jamaican Queen as a food truck in 2018 after operating a restaurant with the same name years ago on Genesee Street in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19, in the field at the Booker T. Washington Community Center, 23 Chapman Ave., Auburn.

The afternoon will feature music by Mo & the Soul Show, BLAST and Perform 4 Purpose, and food by McLeod's Mobile Food Unit, Irie Jamaican Queen, Big Rich's Backyard BBQ, CIAO (pizza fritte), Muzzi's D'Italia Ice and Real Pit BBQ.

Jackie Harris will sing the Black national anthem. There will also be vendors and family activities, including an inflatable obstacle course.

Admission is free and open to the public; guests are encouraged to bring a chair.

For more information, call (315) 253-3207.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Anthony Mackie to host the 2021 ESPYs

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News