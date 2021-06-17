Juneteenth celebration at Auburn community center to feature music, food

A Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19, in the field at the Booker T. Washington Community Center, 23 Chapman Ave., Auburn.

The afternoon will feature music by Mo & the Soul Show, BLAST and Perform 4 Purpose, and food by McLeod's Mobile Food Unit, Irie Jamaican Queen, Big Rich's Backyard BBQ, CIAO (pizza fritte), Muzzi's D'Italia Ice and Real Pit BBQ.

Jackie Harris will sing the Black national anthem. There will also be vendors and family activities, including an inflatable obstacle course.

Admission is free and open to the public; guests are encouraged to bring a chair.

For more information, call (315) 253-3207.

