 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MUSIC

Kegs in Jordan to host country stars Jake Owen, Michael Ray

  • 0
Jake Owen

Jake Owen

 Provided

A pair of popular country singer-songwriters will play Kegs Canal Side Event Center in Jordan this weekend.

Coming first to the venue will be Jake Owen on Thursday, July 21. Known for his laid-back style of country, Owen has recorded nine singles that reached No. 1 on Billboard's U.S. country charts, including 2014's "Beachin'" and 2020's "Made for You." The latter comes from his latest album, "Greetings From ... Jake," which also includes hits "Homemade" and rising single "Best Thing Since Backroads." 

The parking lot will open at 4:30 p.m. and doors at 6 p.m. Opening will be Alyssa Trahan at 7:15 and Steven Cali and Chad Mac at 8 p.m., followed by Owen at about 9:20 p.m. Tickets are $48.

On Sunday, July 24, Michael Ray will come to the 7 N. Hamilton St. venue.

His hits include 2015's "Kiss You in the Morning" and 2020's "Whiskey and Rain," both No. 1 Billboard U.S. country singles. He'll be supported by Steven Cali and Chad Mac at 4:45 p.m., Chasing Neon at 5:45 p.m. and Claudio Hoyser at 7 p.m. before taking the stage at 8:30 p.m. The parking lot will open at 3:30 p.m. and doors at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30.

People are also reading…

For more information, visit kegscanalside.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The Weeknd shares wild trailer for HBO series 'The Idol'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News