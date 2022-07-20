Kegs in Jordan to host country stars Jake Owen, Michael Ray

A pair of popular country singer-songwriters will play Kegs Canal Side Event Center in Jordan this weekend.

Coming first to the venue will be Jake Owen on Thursday, July 21. Known for his laid-back style of country, Owen has recorded nine singles that reached No. 1 on Billboard's U.S. country charts, including 2014's "Beachin'" and 2020's "Made for You." The latter comes from his latest album, "Greetings From ... Jake," which also includes hits "Homemade" and rising single "Best Thing Since Backroads."

The parking lot will open at 4:30 p.m. and doors at 6 p.m. Opening will be Alyssa Trahan at 7:15 and Steven Cali and Chad Mac at 8 p.m., followed by Owen at about 9:20 p.m. Tickets are $48.

On Sunday, July 24, Michael Ray will come to the 7 N. Hamilton St. venue.

His hits include 2015's "Kiss You in the Morning" and 2020's "Whiskey and Rain," both No. 1 Billboard U.S. country singles. He'll be supported by Steven Cali and Chad Mac at 4:45 p.m., Chasing Neon at 5:45 p.m. and Claudio Hoyser at 7 p.m. before taking the stage at 8:30 p.m. The parking lot will open at 3:30 p.m. and doors at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30.

For more information, visit kegscanalside.net.