A night of country will be sandwiched between two rock and metal concerts this weekend at Kegs Canalside in Jordan.

Heavy metal band Otep will perform the first of the three shows at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the 7 N. Hamilton St. venue. Fronted by Otep Shamaya, the band's only consistent member since 2000, Otep has released eight albums. Its highest-charting songs include "Smash the Control Machine" and a cover of Lorde's 2016 hit "Royals."

September Mourning and Spider Rockets will open the show. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets are $18.

The next night, country singer-songwriter Priscilla Block will take the stage at Kegs. The Raleigh native went viral on TikTok in 2020 with the song "Just About Over You," which secured her a record contract with Mercury Nashville. She released her first full-length album, "Welcome to the Block Party," in 2022, and single "You, Me & Whiskey" reached No. 14 on the U.S. country charts.

Doors for Block's concert open at 6 p.m. that Friday, May 26, and tickets are $27.

Kegs will get loud again at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27, when industrial rockers Filter perform. Led by former Nine Inch Nails guitarist Richard Patrick, the band's hits include 1995's "Hey Man Nice Shot," 1999's "Take a Picture" and 2002's "Where Do We Go From Here." Filter's eight album, "The Algorithm," is scheduled for release in August.

Another Day Dawns and Uncured will open the show. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets are $28.50.

Tickets are only available through the Kegs website.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit kegscanalside.net.