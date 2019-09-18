Treleaven Wines in King Ferry will welcome fall at the Sweet Corn Fall Fest, taking place from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the winery, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry.
The Diana Jacobs Band will perform at 3 p.m., followed by The Destination at 6 p.m. There will also be a corn-infused menu from Simply Cookie's Kitchen, chicken barbecue dinners, wagon rides from JK Percherons from 3 to 5 p.m., wine, wine slushies and beer, and other family activities.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. Parking is free. Seating is first come, first served, and bringing blankets or chairs is recommended. No outside food or alcohol will be permitted.
For more information, visit treleavenwines.com/events or call (315) 364-5100.