Treleaven Wines will say goodbye to summer with its fifth annual Field Day Saturday, Aug. 31.
Taking place from 4 to 10 p.m. at the winery, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry, the event will feature live music by country rock band Tailor Made and dancing ensemble The Destination, food from Simply Cookie's Kitchen, bounce houses, lawn games, beer, wine, wine slushies, and more.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. Parking is free. Seating is first come, first served, and bringing blankets or chairs is recommended. No outside food or alcohol will be permitted.
For more information, visit treleavenwines.com or call (315) 364-5100.