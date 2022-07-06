 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MUSIC

King Ferry winery to host annual Kings of Summer party

  • 0

Treleaven Wines in King Ferry will launch the season with its annual Kings of Summer, a day of music, beverages and more, this Saturday, July 9.

Tink Bennet and Tailor Made will perform their high-energy country and classic rock beginning at 3 p.m., followed by the dance sounds of nine-piece The Destination at 6 p.m.

Doors open at 2 p.m. at the winery, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry.

Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. Seating is first come, first served.

For more information, call (315) 364-5100.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

After lawsuit, R. Kelly is off suicide watch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News