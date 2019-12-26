Treleaven Wines in King Ferry will welcome 2020 with a new event, Midnight Masquerade.
Cocktail attire and masks are encouraged for the New Year's Eve celebration, which begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the winery, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry.
Wine, champagne and beer will be available, as will dinner specials from Simply Cookie from 6 to 9 p.m. Late-night snacks will be available from 9 p.m. to midnight.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The Delta Mike Shaw Band will begin performing at 9 p.m.
Admission to the event is $5, and no outside food or alcohol is permitted.
For more information, contact the winery at (315) 364-5100 or visit treleavenwines.com.