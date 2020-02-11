King Ferry winery to host Valentine's Comedy Night

Those who want some laughs with their love can check out a Valentine's Comedy Night at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry.
Performing will be Michael Dean Ester, a frequent college performer, as well as Ray Zawodni, of Pittsburgh.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner from Simply Cookie will be available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wine and beer will also be available. No outside food or alcohol is permitted.
Tickets are $20.
For more information, visit treleavenwines.com/events or call (315) 364-5100.