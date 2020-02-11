King Ferry winery to host Valentine's Comedy Night
The Barrel Room at Treleaven Winery in King Ferry offers a place to drink, eat, socialize and watch sports and movies on the big screen.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Those who want some laughs with their love can check out a Valentine's Comedy Night at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry.

Performing will be Michael Dean Ester, a frequent college performer, as well as Ray Zawodni, of Pittsburgh. 

Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner from Simply Cookie will be available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wine and beer will also be available. No outside food or alcohol is permitted.

Tickets are $20.

For more information, visit treleavenwines.com/events or call (315) 364-5100.

