The Barrel Room at Treleaven Winery in King Ferry offers a place to drink, eat, socialize and watch sports and movies on the big screen.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Treleaven Wines in King Ferry will serve comedy to go with the cabernet at a new event this weekend.

The winery's first comedy night will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in the barrel room at the winery, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry.

Performing will be Derrick Knopsnyder, of Pittsburgh, as well as Mike Travers. A stand-up comedian since he was a freshman, Knopsnyder regularly performs at the Pittsburgh Improv and won the The Stand Up To Cancer Comedy Competition in Huntington, West Virginia. He was also a recent finalist at the Cleveland Comedy Festival.

The show begins at 8 p.m., but doors will be open at 6 p.m. for dinner and drinks. Wine and beer will be available.

Tickets are $20 in advance.

For more information, visit treleavenwines.com.

