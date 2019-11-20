Treleaven Wines in King Ferry will serve comedy to go with the cabernet at a new event this weekend.
The winery's first comedy night will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in the barrel room at the winery, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry.
Performing will be Derrick Knopsnyder, of Pittsburgh, as well as Mike Travers. A stand-up comedian since he was a freshman, Knopsnyder regularly performs at the Pittsburgh Improv and won the The Stand Up To Cancer Comedy Competition in Huntington, West Virginia. He was also a recent finalist at the Cleveland Comedy Festival.
The show begins at 8 p.m., but doors will be open at 6 p.m. for dinner and drinks. Wine and beer will be available.
Tickets are $20 in advance.
For more information, visit treleavenwines.com.