COMMUNITY

King Ferry's Wheat Harvest Festival to feature music, farm equipment and more

Wheat Harvest Festival 2016

Antique tractors on display at the Wheat Harvest Festival at the Genoa Historical Association and Rural Life Museum in King Ferry in 2016.

 The Citizen file

A southern Cayuga County tradition for more than 25 years, the Wheat Harvest Festival will take place this weekend.

The festival will begin Friday, Aug. 5, with music and dancing by Donna & the Mystics from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Rural Life Museum, 920 Route 34B, King Ferry.

There will also be food and beverages provided by the Genoa Fire Department both Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6. Activities begin that morning with a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 at King Ferry Presbyterian Church, 8821 Route 90, King Ferry, and the festival grounds opening at 9 a.m. at the museum.

Scheduled through 3 p.m. Saturday are old-fashioned wheat harvesting, crafters, antique tractors, threshing barn tours, children's games and activities, a cake wheel and a chicken barbecue by the King Ferry Fire Department. There will also be a parade at 11 a.m. and music at noon. 

The festival is presented by the Genoa Historical Association and New York State Draft Horse Club.

For more information, call (315) 364-8202 or visit genoahistorical.org.

