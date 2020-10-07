Kitchen Theatre in Ithaca announces hybrid 2020-2021 season

The Kitchen Theatre Co. in Ithaca has announced that its 2020-2021 season will consist of 20 hybrid and online events under the theme "The Journey to 30: A Celebration of KTC's Past, Present and Future."

The season will culminate in a live, world premiere production in June. The off-Broadway company's 30th anniversary will follow next season.

The season includes:

• Dec. 16-17: "Holiday Party Match Game" special event featuring local celebrities competing in a one-of-a-kind recreation of the hit game show

• Jan. 14-21: Streaming production, "Cry It Out," in which new mothers Jessie and Lina form an unlikely friendship

• Jan. 21: Script Club, "Sweat": The American Dream is on the line at a bar in Reading, Pennsylvania, as the working class collapses in the new millennium

• Feb. 4: Script Club, "Whitelisted": A revenge horror comedy set in a Brooklyn brownstone

• Feb. 18-25: Streaming production, "Every Brilliant Thing," in which a young boy attempts to ease his mother's depression by creating a list of all the best things in the world