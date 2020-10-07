 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kitchen Theatre in Ithaca announces hybrid 2020-2021 season
THEATER

Kitchen Theatre in Ithaca announces hybrid 2020-2021 season

{{featured_button_text}}
'A Body of Water'

From left, James Leaming, Carmen Roman and Lesley Gurule perform in "A Body of Water" at the Kitchen Theatre Company in Ithaca in 2015.

 Provided

The Kitchen Theatre Co. in Ithaca has announced that its 2020-2021 season will consist of 20 hybrid and online events under the theme "The Journey to 30: A Celebration of KTC's Past, Present and Future."

The season will culminate in a live, world premiere production in June. The off-Broadway company's 30th anniversary will follow next season.

The season includes:

• Dec. 16-17: "Holiday Party Match Game" special event featuring local celebrities competing in a one-of-a-kind recreation of the hit game show

• Jan. 14-21: Streaming production, "Cry It Out," in which new mothers Jessie and Lina form an unlikely friendship

• Jan. 21: Script Club, "Sweat": The American Dream is on the line at a bar in Reading, Pennsylvania, as the working class collapses in the new millennium

• Feb. 4: Script Club, "Whitelisted": A revenge horror comedy set in a Brooklyn brownstone

• Feb. 18-25: Streaming production, "Every Brilliant Thing," in which a young boy attempts to ease his mother's depression by creating a list of all the best things in the world

• March 4: Script Club, "The Great Leap": A sidewalk basketball star from San Francisco's Chinatown makes his way onto an American college team traveling to Beijing

• March 8-19: New play workshop, "Final Boarding Call": The human stories of Hong Kong come to life through seven interconnected characters

• April 1-8: Streaming production, "The Roommate": A laugh-out-loud comedy of moving boxes, new beginnings and more

• April 15: Script Club, "Vietgone": Two young survivors meet in a Vietnamese refugee camp in America in 1975

• April 19-30: New play workshop, title TBA

• May 8: Annual Lip Sink fundraiser (online and in person)

• May 13-20: Streaming production, "Bloom Where You're Planted ... A 20 Year Artistic Journey": Rachel Lampert tells the story of the theater through archival video, photos and interviews

• June 15: Script Club, "Fairview": There's a couch and a dinner table, but this time they're asking why white people should make space for people of color.

• June 6-28: Production, "Shape," a new feminist play that will open fresh conversations about how we relate to our bodies and what we're capable of accomplishing

For more information, visit kitchentheatre.org or call (607) 272-0570.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close
Entertainment

Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — In the latest blow to the beleaguered film industry, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S. is temporarily shuttering its locations Thursday due to a lack of blockbusters on the calendar and major domestic markets like New York remaining closed.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: McDonald's new menu additions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News