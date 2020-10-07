Kitchen Theatre in Ithaca announces hybrid 2020-2021 season

The Kitchen Theatre Co. in Ithaca has announced that its 2020-2021 season will consist of 20 hybrid and online events under the theme "The Journey to 30: A Celebration of KTC's Past, Present and Future."
The season will culminate in a live, world premiere production in June. The off-Broadway company's 30th anniversary will follow next season.
The season includes:
• Dec. 16-17: "Holiday Party Match Game" special event featuring local celebrities competing in a one-of-a-kind recreation of the hit game show
• Jan. 14-21: Streaming production, "Cry It Out," in which new mothers Jessie and Lina form an unlikely friendship
• Jan. 21: Script Club, "Sweat": The American Dream is on the line at a bar in Reading, Pennsylvania, as the working class collapses in the new millennium
• Feb. 4: Script Club, "Whitelisted": A revenge horror comedy set in a Brooklyn brownstone
• Feb. 18-25: Streaming production, "Every Brilliant Thing," in which a young boy attempts to ease his mother's depression by creating a list of all the best things in the world
• March 4: Script Club, "The Great Leap": A sidewalk basketball star from San Francisco's Chinatown makes his way onto an American college team traveling to Beijing
• March 8-19: New play workshop, "Final Boarding Call": The human stories of Hong Kong come to life through seven interconnected characters
• April 1-8: Streaming production, "The Roommate": A laugh-out-loud comedy of moving boxes, new beginnings and more
• April 15: Script Club, "Vietgone": Two young survivors meet in a Vietnamese refugee camp in America in 1975
• April 19-30: New play workshop, title TBA
• May 8: Annual Lip Sink fundraiser (online and in person)
• May 13-20: Streaming production, "Bloom Where You're Planted ... A 20 Year Artistic Journey": Rachel Lampert tells the story of the theater through archival video, photos and interviews
• June 15: Script Club, "Fairview": There's a couch and a dinner table, but this time they're asking why white people should make space for people of color.
• June 6-28: Production, "Shape," a new feminist play that will open fresh conversations about how we relate to our bodies and what we're capable of accomplishing
For more information, visit kitchentheatre.org or call (607) 272-0570.
