The only remaining Oneida Indian Nation lacrosse stick maker will demonstrate the process Friday at the Schweinfurth Art Center.
Ron Patterson, an Oneida Turtle Clan member, follows the ritual of asking the creator for help picking the right tree in the forest, then steaming and bending the wood into a traditional lacrosse stick shape. Along with Patterson's demonstration, the event will also feature dances with Chris Thomas, a celebrated smoke dancer who uses his performances to teach about Haudenosaunee culture and history. He and four others will perform social dances that include the rabbit and old moccasin dances.
The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, on the back lawn of the Schweinfurth's neighbor, the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. It is organized by the center and folklorist Beth Bevars as the first of two free folk art events there this fall. The second, taking place Oct. 4, will include Middle Eastern music, calligraphy and food.
For more information, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org or call (315) 255-1553.