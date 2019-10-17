A new beer festival this weekend will not only offer guests food, live music and samples from several state craft beverage producers, but also the opportunity to meet new people.
Happening Saturday at the Springside Inn, the inaugural Owasco Lake Fall Craft Beer Festival is a collaboration between inn owner Sean Lattimore and Octane Social House owner Robert Otterstatter.
"We have some crossover in the demographics we serve," Otterstatter said, "but in the grand scheme of things our clientele are a little different and this will introduce them."
Headlining the event will be craft beer and cider from 12 New York state producers: Summerhill Brewing, The Goods Shepherds Brewing Co. and The Apple Station Winery, of Cayuga County, as well as Buried Acorn, Genesee, Lake Drum, Reinvention and Roc breweries and 1911 Hard Cider by Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards. Each producer will be pouring four beverages for guests to sample in what Otterstatter described as "throwback hard plastic tasting mugs." Tickets to the event include six tastings and one pint, he continued. Additional tastings and pints will be available for a fee.
Both the Springside and Octane will serve food as well: hamburger or pulled pork sliders from the former, and bacon arugula BLTs and Cajun shrimp po'boys from the latter. The inn's restaurant, Oak & Vine, will also discount entrees by 25% for festival attendees, Otterstatter said. Meanwhile, Santiago Cigar Factory, of Rochester, will be at the festival hand-rolling cigars.
Other attractions at the festival will include author and Syracuse Media Group reporter Don Cazentre, who will sign copies of his books about the history of New York state breweries and spirit producers. Live music will be provided by father-son acoustic duo Seein' Double and Tom Petty (and more) cover band Petty Thieves.
A portion of proceeds from the event will support Nick's Ride 4 Friends, Otterstatter said. And complimentary shuttle service will be available at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn.
Otterstatter and his wife, Joni, hope to open Octane Social House in downtown Auburn's Nolan Block by the end of January. As the space is renovated, they've been preparing menus and also serving food and drinks at pop-up kiosks at the heritage center, Health Central and elsewhere. That introduction to the new downtown business will continue at Saturday's festival.
"We're super appreciative of a well-established business being so inviting to us, as a new business," Otterstatter said.