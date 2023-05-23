A summer after returning, the Lake Dance will once again be held at the Emerson Park pavilion, this time benefiting the E. John Gavras Center.

The Welcome to Summer 2023 Lake Dance will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road, Owasco. There will be live music by Mere Mortals from 7 to 11 p.m., a beer and wine cash bar featuring Auburn's Prison City Brewing, and food trucks Tonzi's Catering Co., Phat Kat Foods and Poppy's Ice Cream. The event is hosted by the pavilion's operators, A&M Catering.

A popular tradition for much of the 20th century, the Lake Dance came to an end in the 2000s, then returned last year. The pavilion can hold more than 1,000 people, and also has outdoor accommodations.

Tickets to the dance are $20 in advance or $25 at the door (cash or check only). Parking will be free. The dance is for ages 21 and older only.

Advance tickets are available at the Gavras Center, The Printery, Prison City Brewing, Tinkers Guild, A.T. Walley & Co. and Curley's Restaurant, all in the Auburn area.

The Gavras Center, which provides early intervention, clinical, day habilitation and more services in the Auburn area, is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. The center is also undertaking a $17.8 million renovation of the former Cayuga Elementary School into a 47-unit housing development, with nine units for high-functioning adults with intellectual disabilities.

For more information, visit gavrascenter.com or facebook.com/emersonparkpavilion.

