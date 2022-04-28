Lake legacy: Storied dance returning to Emerson Park Pavilion

For the past two years, the most popular dance move at the Emerson Park Pavilion has been a swab twirling around a nostril.

The operators of the pavilion hope to change that Saturday, May 7, when they host The Return of the Lake Dance. The operators, Andrea and Michael Gavigan of A&M Catering, planned to host the event in May 2020 until COVID-19 forced its postponement. Not only were public events unfeasible, if not prohibited, but the pavilion itself was used by Cayuga County as a rapid testing site.

Now that public events are coming back, so can the Lake Dance. But its return has been in the works since well before the pandemic. The storied event slowly came to an end during the 2000s, decades after its heyday. So another two years of waiting has only made the Gavigans even more excited to finally revive the Emerson Park tradition next weekend, Andrea Gavigan told The Citizen.

"We're getting a lot of positive vibes from the community," she said. "People are ready to get out and see everyone, enjoy Emerson Park and just be back to somewhat normal."

The dance will feature live music by eight-piece party band Allegro on stage in the pavilion's ballroom from 7 to 11 p.m., and Syracuse acoustic performer Michael Crissan in the lakeside dining room from 6 to 9 p.m. Food will be available from local businesses Villano's Food Truck, Classic Cones and Phat Kat Foods, and a cash bar with beer and wine will feature Auburn's Prison City Brewing.

The Kentucky Derby will be screened live at 6:45 p.m. as well. There is no dress code for the dance, Andrea Gavigan said, but she expects some of the fancy hats the horse race commonly attracts.

The pavilion can hold more than 1,000 people, she added, and the area outside will also have accommodations. There will be a bar and tables on the veranda, and high-top tables in the ballroom.

All proceeds from the dance, which is for ages 21 and older, will support programming by Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca, such as Head Start and Warm the Children.

Andrea Gavigan said the wait for the next Lake Dance won't be nearly as long. She'd like to host it this fall, with a new band but the same tradition of bringing the community together.

"It's fun to bring it back," she said. "To see this come together and actually happening is really quite exciting."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

