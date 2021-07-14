'Last Battle' of women's suffrage subject of talk in Sherwood

The "Last Battle" in the struggle for women's suffrage will be the subject of a talk Sunday in Sherwood.

Linda Van Buskirk, a former professor at Cornell University and longtime resident of Ledyard, will present "The Last Battle Maybe: Passage of the 19th Amendment" from 7 to 8 p.m. at Opendore, the restored Isabel Howland home in the southern Cayuga County hamlet. Located at 2978 Route 34B, the home neighbors the Howland Stone Store Museum, which is presenting the program.

Van Buskirk will talk Sunday about the process of getting two-thirds of the states in America to vote in ratify the 19th Amendment. It was passed by Congress on June 4, 1919, but wasn't ratified until Aug. 18 of the following year, when Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify it. Van Buskirk will talk about how the deciding vote ended up in Tennessee, as well as the negotiations and business psychology in the northern states, and the power of one good woman's message.

The program is free and open to the public, and will also be available on Zoom.

For more information, or to RSVP, email event@howlandstonestore.org.

