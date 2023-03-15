An institution that has operated in the heart of the city of Auburn for more than two centuries will be the focus on a panel discussion Thursday night at Seymour Library.

The talk, "Auburn Prison: A History," will feature retired journalist and philosophy instructor David Connelly, sociology and criminal justice professor Lucien Lombardo and library Community Services Coordinator Jaclyn Kolb. Now called Auburn Correctional Facility and run by the state as a maximum security facility, the prison that is bordered by State, Wall and Washington streets and the Owasco River opened in 1816.

The program starts at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. It is free and open to the public, and refreshments provided.

Visit seymourlibrary.org to learn more.