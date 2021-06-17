'Like riding a bike': Joe Whiting to lead off Auburn rooftop concert series

If you go

WHAT: Rock the Top concert series featuring the Joe Whiting Band

WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 23

WHERE: Top of the downtown Auburn parking garage, 1 Lincoln St., Auburn

COST: Free and open to the public; food and beverages by Next Chapter Brewpub available for sale

INFO: Call the city Parks and Recreation Department at (315) 255-4737 or find the event on Facebook