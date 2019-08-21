President Abraham Lincoln's "shadow" of a secretary, women's suffrage and the legacy of the Erie Canal will be the subjects of some historical events in Cayuga County over the next week:
• Historian Thomas J. Ebert will talk about John Nicolay, the personal secretary to President Abraham Lincoln, during "The Man in Lincoln's Shadow" from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn. Based on Ebert's new book of the same title, the presentation will cover Nicolay's presence during several important moments in American history and his record of what he witnessed during his service to Lincoln, including a portrait of Secretary of State William H. Seward. Admission to the talk is $10 for museum members and $15 for nonmembers. For more information, visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283.
• Maryanne Felter will talk about the Howland Stone Store Museum's suffrage poster collection at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the museum, 2956 Route 34B, Sherwood. Felter, who researched the collection years ago and recently retired from the English faculty at Cayuga Community College, will talk about how suffragettes used posters as tools to focus interest in the cause and how established and up-and-coming artists were used to create the designs. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit howlandstonestore.org.
• The Canal Society of New York State's monthly film series will continue with "The Erie Canal: The Canal That Made America" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park visitors center. Craig Williams and Dr. F. Daniel Ward will introduce and provide commentary on the film, a WCNY documentary produced in 2017 in recognition of the bicentennial of the beginning of construction on the waterway. Williams and Ward were both participants in the film. Admission is free and open to the public; donations will be accepted. The center can be accessed through the park's Route 31 entrance. For more information, call (315) 776-4601.