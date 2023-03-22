Colloca Estate Winery will mix bubbles with giggles when it hosts a comedy night this weekend.

The Sterling winery's Giggle Night Comedy Show will feature Joel Lindley and Madelein Murphy Smith at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25.

Lindley has performed on Conan O'Brien's show and Comedy Central, and toured with Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle and more, the winery said in a news release.

Smith has been doing comedy for more than a decade, and is known for her "fast-paced crowd work, charming stage presence and relatable life stories," the winery said."

Tickets are $10 at the winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling. Refreshments available at the show will include Mindy's Giggle Juice, as well as food.

For more information, visit collocawines.com.