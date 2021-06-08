Live events return to del Lago Casino in July with comedian Nikki Glaser

After COVID-19 forced del Lago Resort & Casino to cancel or reschedule numerous concerts for more than a year, live events will return this summer.

The Seneca County casino will resume its entertainment schedule Saturday, July 10, with a show featuring comedian Nikki Glaser, who released the hit Netflix special "Bangin'," has appeared in three Comedy Central roasts and hosts a self-titled podcast. Glaser will perform at 8 p.m.

Tickets, which will start at $20, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 11. Guests must be fully vaccinated to attend the show at The Vine Showroom, which will operate at full capacity. You must show proof of vaccination and identification. Since attendees will be vaccinated, no masks or social distancing will be required.

Glaser's performance will kick off a series of concerts scheduled for later this year or in 2022. The performers include Styx (Oct. 2), comedian Michael Carbonaro (Oct. 8), country superstar Trace Adkins (Oct. 16), comedian Tracy Morgan (April 2, 2022) and former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno (June 10-11, 2022).

"We are thrilled to return to hosting live events, seeing our Vine Showroom space active and at capacity again, and welcoming guests back to laugh and just be together," said Jason Klug, del Lago's entertainment director.