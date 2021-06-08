Live events return to del Lago Casino in July with comedian Nikki Glaser

After COVID-19 forced del Lago Resort & Casino to cancel or reschedule numerous concerts for more than a year, live events will return this summer.
The Seneca County casino will resume its entertainment schedule Saturday, July 10, with a show featuring comedian Nikki Glaser, who released the hit Netflix special "Bangin'," has appeared in three Comedy Central roasts and hosts a self-titled podcast. Glaser will perform at 8 p.m.
Tickets, which will start at $20, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 11. Guests must be fully vaccinated to attend the show at The Vine Showroom, which will operate at full capacity. You must show proof of vaccination and identification. Since attendees will be vaccinated, no masks or social distancing will be required.
Glaser's performance will kick off a series of concerts scheduled for later this year or in 2022. The performers include Styx (Oct. 2), comedian Michael Carbonaro (Oct. 8), country superstar Trace Adkins (Oct. 16), comedian Tracy Morgan (April 2, 2022) and former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno (June 10-11, 2022).
"We are thrilled to return to hosting live events, seeing our Vine Showroom space active and at capacity again, and welcoming guests back to laugh and just be together," said Jason Klug, del Lago's entertainment director.
Unlike some businesses in New York that temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened in late spring 2020, del Lago couldn't continue operations due to state mandates. The casino initially planned to limit capacity and institute various protocols, but an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo mandated the closure of del Lago and other gaming facilities in New York.
Six months after the state-imposed shutdown, del Lago reopened at limited capacity in September 2020. The state slowly eased its restrictions over the past nine months. Casinos are now able to operate at full capacity without a curfew.
The live events could provide an additional boost to del Lago, which is still recovering from the months-long closure last year.
The casino's gross gaming revenue has been rebounding this spring. For the week of May 24-30, the casino reported more than $3.3 million in gross revenue — its best week since before the pandemic.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.