Claire Rosinkranz, winner of the 2021 Video Music Award for “Best Breakthrough Song,” is the newest addition to the Chevrolet Music Series at the New York State Fair.

The fair said in a news release that the alternative pop artist who rose to fame after a breakout hit in 2020 will bring her talent to Suburban Park at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.

Rosinkranz is best known for her viral TikTok hit, “Backyard Boy” – which earned praise from The New York Times and Billboard, went gold, and has accumulated more than one billion streams to date. She added to her repertoire with the release of “don’t miss me,” and “I h8 that I still feel bad for you.” Plus, her song “Bye, Bye, Bye” was featured in the film, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

Her debut album, Just Because, is due out in October.

“Claire Rosinkranz’s sound is exciting and she’s full of energy, much like The Great New York State Fair,” Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said in a statement. “She has performed at Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, and, with her social media success, there’s a good chance that even if fairgoers aren’t familiar with her name, they likely have heard her music before.”

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23 and continues through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court

• Salt-N-Pepa, 6 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court

• Lainey Wilson, 8 p.m. Aug. 23, Suburban Park

• Alex Miller, 1 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court

• Tonic, 2 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park

• Quiet Riot, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park

• Mary Lambert, 1 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court

• Rebecca Black, 2 p.m. Aug. 25, Suburban Park

• Doechii, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court

• Gayle, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Suburban Park

• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• Slick Rick, 2 p.m. Aug. 26, Suburban Park

• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Boys World, 2 p.m. Aug. 27, Suburban Park

• Matt Stell, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Julio Iglesias Jr., 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Suburban Park

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• Anne Wilson, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Suburban Park

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Suburban Park

• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Ann Wilson of Heart, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Suburban Park

• Ludacris, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Suburban Park

• Crash Adams, 1 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Court

• Danielle Bradbery, 2 p.m. Sept. 1, Suburban Park

• The Fray, 6 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Court

• J.I.D., 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Suburban Park

• Funk Fest, Noon-10 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court; Brick, 6:45; Dazz Band, 8:15

• Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Suburban Park

• Joywave, 6 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court

• Yung Gravy, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Suburban Park

• Disney Junior Live, 1 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court

• The High Kings Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court

• Foghat, 4 p.m., Sept. 4, Chevy Court

• Skid Row, 6 p.m. Sept. 4, Suburban Park