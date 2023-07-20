A hip hop artist who has been dubbed “the most sampled hip-hop artist in history” is coming to the state fair this summer.

Slick Rick’s performance — set for 2 p.m. Aug. 26 on the Suburban Park stage — is one of the anchor events of the I Love NY Summer of Hip Hop, a statewide celebration held in partnership with cultural organizations around the state – including Lincoln Center in New York City, The Plaza in Albany, and The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester.

According to a news release, Slick Rick has one of the most recognizable voices in hip hop. His legendary lyrics, star power, and fashion sense have also inspired some of the most popular artists in the genre today, including JAY-Z, Eminem, and Idris Elba.

“With a career that’s spanned four decades, it’s hard to believe this is the first time that Slick Rick has performed here at The Fair, and we’re delighted to have this legendary artist join us as we celebrate a summer of hip hop with I Love NY,” Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said in a statement. “Since The Fair is a showcase of New York State, we also appreciate Slick Rick’s connections to New York. Hip hop was founded in The Bronx, which is where Slick Rick settled when he moved to this country at age 11, and where he spends time advocating for community causes today.”

Admission tickets, which will go on sale soon, are $6 for adults, and free for those who are 12 years old and younger, and 65 years old and older. The Chevrolet Music Series features 48 acts spread across 13 days at the fair.

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23 and continues through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court

• Salt-N-Pepa, 6 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court

• Lainey Wilson, 8 p.m. Aug. 23, Suburban Park

• Alex Miller, 1 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court

• Tonic, 2 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park

• Quiet Riot, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park

• Mary Lambert, 1 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court

• Rebecca Black, 2 p.m. Aug. 25, Suburban Park

• Doechii, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court

• Gayle, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Suburban Park

• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Boys World, 2 p.m. Aug. 27, Suburban Park

• Matt Stell, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Julio Iglesias Jr., 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Suburban Park

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• Anne Wilson, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Suburban Park

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Suburban Park

• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Ann Wilson of Heart, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Suburban Park

• Ludacris, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Suburban Park

• Crash Adams, 1 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Court

• The Fray, 6 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Court

• J.I.D., 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Suburban Park

• Funk Fest, Noon-10 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court; Brick, 6:45; Dazz Band, 8:15

• Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Suburban Park

• Joywave, 6 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court

• Yung Gravy, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Suburban Park

• Disney Junior Live, 1 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court

• Joywave, 6 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court

• The High Kings Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court

• Foghat, 4 p.m., Sept. 4, Chevy Court

• Skid Row, 6 p.m. Sept. 4, Suburban Park