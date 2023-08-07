The multi-platinum group that’s best known for the smash hits “Poison” and “When Will I See You Smile Again” is coming back to play the New York State Fair.

Bell Biv Devoe will bring their blend of R&B, hip hop, new jack swing, and what they call “pop feel appeal” to Suburban Park at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

A news release from the fair said that Bell Biv DeVoe’s moniker derives from the last names of the stars who comprise the trio: Ricky Bell, Mike Bivins, and Ron Devoe. The group, also known as BBD, is a spin-off of the successful 1980s vocal quintet, New Edition. More than 30 years later, BBD has sold more than 20 million albums and has won the hearts of fans across the world.

The trio’s debut album Poison (1990) sold four million copies and all five singles cracked the Top Ten on the Billboard R&B/hip hop chart. The title track went platinum, and 33 years later “Poison” boasts more than 220 million streams on Spotify alone.

Bell Biv DeVoe followed their early success with two more albums, WBBD-Bootcity, Hootie Mack and later, BBD and Three Stripes. In 2012, New Edition was honored with a Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award. Among other accolades, BBD has received two Soul Train Awards, three American Music Awards, and numerous Grammy nominations.

BBD’s performance on August 27 is an encore to their 2021 performance at Suburban Park (then called Chevy Park). Before that, Bell Biv DeVoe performed at Chevy Court in 2014.

“It’s always an honor when artists of this magnitude want to come back to The Fair and give the audience another performance to remember,” Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said in a statement. “Bell Biv Devoe is recognized as pioneering icons in the world of R&B, and their brand of new jack swing is beloved. This will be a great show for those who love classic R&B and hip hop, and those who appreciate singing along with hits too. We’re thrilled to be hosting Bell Biv DeVoe again this year.”

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23 and continues through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

Other concerts include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court

• Salt-N-Pepa, 6 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court

• Lainey Wilson, 8 p.m. Aug. 23, Suburban Park

• Alex Miller, 1 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court

• Tonic, 2 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park

• Quiet Riot, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park

• Mary Lambert, 1 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court

• Rebecca Black, 2 p.m. Aug. 25, Suburban Park

• Doechii, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court

• Gayle, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Suburban Park

• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• Slick Rick, 2 p.m. Aug. 26, Suburban Park

• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Boys World, 2 p.m. Aug. 27, Suburban Park

• Matt Stell, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Julio Iglesias Jr., 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Suburban Park

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• Anne Wilson, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Suburban Park

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Suburban Park

• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Ann Wilson of Heart, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Suburban Park

• Ludacris, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Suburban Park

• Crash Adams, 1 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Court

• Danielle Bradbery, 2 p.m. Sept. 1, Suburban Park

• The Fray, 6 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Court

• J.I.D., 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Suburban Park

• Funk Fest, Noon-10 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court; Brick, 6:45; Dazz Band, 8:15

• Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Suburban Park

• Joywave, 6 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court

• Yung Gravy, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Suburban Park

• Disney Junior Live, 1 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court

• The High Kings Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court

• Foghat, 4 p.m., Sept. 4, Chevy Court

• Skid Row, 6 p.m. Sept. 4, Suburban Park