Veteran rock group Foghat is bringing its 2023 tour to the Great New York State Fair. The band, featuring original member and drummer Roger Earl, will perform at 4 p.m. at Chevy Court on Labor Day, Sept. 4, according to a state fair press release.

Known for hits including “Slow Ride,” “Drivin’ Wheel,” “Third Time Lucky (First Time I Was a Fool),” Foghat formed in 1971 after Earl, “Lonesome” Dave Peverett (vocals, guitar) and Tony Stevens (bass) left a British blues band and moved to America to build a new one. In a half a century, the band has endured several iterations and tragedies– including the deaths of Peverett, Rod Price (guitar) and Craig MacGregor (bass) – and has built a legacy of eight gold records, one platinum record, and one double platinum record.

“We are still a work in progress,” Earl says. “We plan to be writing and recording until the day we depart this earth.” Earl’s statement is supported through the release of three new albums in the last seven years, with 8 Days on the Road (2021), Live at the Belly Up (2017), and Under the Influence (2016). Plus, another album – projected for a release this year – is in the works.

Even if the band only released the 1975 hit “Slow Ride,” – which is arguably their most recognizable hit with more than 200 million Spotify plays – their place in rock and blues music history would still be cemented.

“My hat goes off to anyone who is as passionate as these gentlemen are. They’re so dedicated to their craft and they promise the fans a great performance every time,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director. “Another cool thing about Foghat is that they resonate with audiences of all ages, from the teenagers who just learned ‘Slow Ride’ playing Guitar Hero III, to the members of the ‘Dazed & Confused’ generation, and of course, the ‘Baby Boomers’ who may have purchased Foghat’s first vinyl. We’re looking forward to boogieing along to their brand of blues and rock and roll!”

On Labor Day at the Great New York State Fair, the concert schedule adjusts so that the fairgrounds can close by 9 p.m.. The High Kings will play Chevy Court at noon and Skid Row will close out The Fair at 8 p.m. in Suburban Park. Another concert, still TBA, is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Suburban Park.

The Labor Day concert is Foghat’s third appearance at the Great New York State Fair. They shared the Chevy Court stage with Blue Oyster Cult in 2007, and with R.E.O. Speedwagon and Cheap Trick in 1993.

Like all acts in the Chevrolet Music Series, watching Foghat’s performance is included with the price of fair admission. Admission tickets, which will go on sale soon, are $6 for adults, and free for those who are 12 years old and younger, and 65 years old and older.

The Chevrolet Music Series features 48 acts spread across 13 days at the Great New York State Fair. All of the acts announced thus far are provided below, and at pages dedicated to Chevy Court and Suburban Park on The Fair’s website.

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23 and continues through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court

• Salt-N-Pepa, 6 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court

• Lainey Wilson, 8 p.m. Aug. 23, Suburban Park

• Alex Miller, 1 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court

• Tonic, 2 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park

• Quiet Riot, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park

• Mary Lambert, 1 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court

• Rebecca Black, 2 p.m. Aug. 25, Suburban Park

• Doechii, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court

• Gayle, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Suburban Park

• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Boys World, 2 p.m. Aug. 27, Suburban Park

• Matt Stell, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Julio Iglesias Jr., 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Suburban Park

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• Anne Wilson, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Suburban Park

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Suburban Park

• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Ann Wilson of Heart, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Suburban Park

• Ludacris, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Suburban Park

• The Fray, 6 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Court

• J.I.D., 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Suburban Park

• Funk Fest, Noon-10 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court; Brick, 6:45; Dazz Band, 8:15

• Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Suburban Park

• Yung Gravy, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Suburban Park

• Disney Junior Live, 1 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court

• Joywave, 6 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court

• The High Kings Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court

• Foghat, 4 p.m., Sept. 4, Chevy Court

• Skid Row, 6 p.m. Sept. 4, Suburban Park