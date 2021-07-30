Local author to sign new book at Skaneateles gallery

A book signing event with "The House Full of Shoes" author Kim Weinheimer will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Gallery 54, 54 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles.

A central New York writer and mother, Weinheimer wrote and illustrated her book "so that both the kids and their parents will not only enjoy it but learn from it as well," she said in a news release. It's based on the idea that shoes say a lot about what's going on around a home.

Weinheimer previously wrote "The Bear Song," about a song she learned as a child.

“Back then it helped me recognize words that I heard when I saw them written,” she said. “I hope my new book might help young readers similarly.”

"The House Full of Shoes" was printed by J&J Printing in Syracuse.

Copies of the book will be available Aug. 6 at Gallery 54, and the event will also include a selection of Weinheimer's paintings on display and for sale.

For more information, visit gallery54cny.com.

