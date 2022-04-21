Local author to talk new book at Aurora opera house

Author Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, will discuss and read from her new book, "Iron Pants," on Wednesday, April 27, at the Morgan Opera House in Aurora.

Released in January, the book tells a story inspired by Meyers' mother, Josephine Duke. It is set in early 20th century rural North Carolina and follows Duke, 10, one of four sisters who is orphaned when their mother succumbs to tuberculosis.

"The idea is when you don't have a mother and a father, you got to put on your 'iron pants' and do it yourself," Meyers told The Citizen in January. "When you're on your own, you take charge. It happens unnaturally early."

Meyers will discuss the research that led to the book and her writing process, read sections from it, take questions and sign copies of the book.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the opera house, which is located above the Aurora Free Library at 370 Main St. in Aurora.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, email aurorafreelibrarycny@gmail.com or call (315) 364-8074.

