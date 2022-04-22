Local film historian to give talk at Auburn museum

The transition from silent to sound film will be the subject of an upcoming talk at the Cayuga Museum of History & Art in Auburn.

Jim Loperfido will present "From Silents to Talking Pictures: The Competition to Bring Sound to Movies" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the museum, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. The free talk is part of a new four-part Finger Lakes Film Trail series, "Making Noise About Silent Film: Conversations About Cinema, Culture and Social Change."

A film historian who has worked in the industry for over 40 years, including as CEO of the Syracuse International Film Festival, Loperfido will discuss the moment when silent film discovered its voice.

“Although music was a natural accompaniment to silent films, few early movie studios thought talking pictures had a chance," the museum said in a news release.

"Discover how two rags-to-riches moguls — William Fox of Fox Film Corporation working with Auburn physicist Ted Case, and Sam Warner of Warner Brothers Studio collaborating with Western Electric — brought the world a new way to experience motion pictures, one that profoundly transformed popular culture.”

The "Making Noise" series is supported by an Action Grant from Humanities New York, with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Along with the Cayuga Museum, the film trail includes the George Eastman Museum in Rochester and the Wharton Studio Museum in Ithaca. It was established in 2018 to promote regional contributions to the motion picture industry.

For more information, visit fingerlakesfilmtrail.org or cayugamuseum.org, or call the museum at (315) 253-8051.

